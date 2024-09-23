Army Commander meets French envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian amid escalating tensions

Army Commander General Joseph Aoun welcomed the special envoy of French President Emmanuel Macron, Jean-Yves Le Drian, at his office in Yarze.



The meeting, which also included French Ambassador to Lebanon Hervé Magro, focused on the general situation in Lebanon and the ongoing Israeli assaults affecting various regions of the country.



Le Drian praised the role of the Lebanese Army during this critical period, reaffirming France's continued support for Lebanon.