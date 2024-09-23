Arab League's Aboul Gheit condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty

2024-09-23 | 17:11
Arab League's Aboul Gheit condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty
0min
Arab League's Aboul Gheit condemns Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon: Flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty

The Secretary-General of the Arab League, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, strongly condemned the extensive Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, which have killed numerous people and injured many others. 

Aboul Gheit described the escalation as a "flagrant violation of Lebanese sovereignty" and warned that it risks igniting a regional conflict with dire consequences for all involved.

Through his spokesperson, Jamal Rushdy, Aboul Gheit called on the international community, particularly major powers, to take responsibility for halting what he described as Israel's push toward a catastrophic regional war. He emphasized that Israeli leaders are pursuing personal and political goals at the expense of peace.

Aboul Gheit urged the United Nations Security Council to act immediately to prevent further escalation, stating that the world cannot afford to witness the tragedy of Gaza repeated in Lebanon. 

The Secretary-General reiterated the Arab League's full solidarity with Lebanon in the face of these "criminal Israeli aggressions."

