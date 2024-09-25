Israeli airstrikes hit several towns across Lebanon: NNA

The National News Agency (NNA) reported a series of airstrikes across Lebanon on Wednesday, impacting several towns and regions.



Israeli airstrikes were carried out on the towns of Laboueh and Nabi Osmane in the North Bekaa area, as well as on the outskirts of Aaramta in the Jezzine district.



Additionally, an airstrike targeted Birket Jabbour, as well as Sejoud, Mlita, and the town of Mlikh and Aabbasiyyeh in South Lebanon.



Three airstrikes were also reported in the vicinity of Hermel, while multiple areas and towns in the western sector also experienced attacks.

Furthermore, other airstrikes hit Nabi Chit, Brital, Douris, and Ain Bourday in the Bekaa region.