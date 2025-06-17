German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Tuesday that the leadership in Tehran has been weakened by Israel's attacks in the past few days and will likely not return to its former strength.



"This regime is very weakened and will probably not return to its former strength, making the future of the country uncertain. We will have to wait and see," Merz said in an interview with broadcaster Welt at the G7 summit in Canada.



He added that the Europeans' offer of diplomatic assistance, should talks resume, still stood as they did before the attacks.



"If a new situation were to arise, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom would again be prepared to provide diplomatic assistance, as they were until last Thursday," he said.





