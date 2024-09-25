Over 90,000 displaced in Lebanon amid Israeli strikes: Reuters cites IOM

Reuters, citing the International Organization for Migration (IOM), reported that around 90,530 people have been newly displaced in Lebanon as a result of ongoing Israeli strikes.



Among them, approximately 40,000 are currently refuging in 283 shelter centers across the country.



The rising displacement continues to rise along with the severity of the humanitarian crisis in Lebanon, as Israeli airstrikes and cross-border violence continue to force civilians from their homes.



This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon.