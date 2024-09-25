Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

Lebanon News
2024-09-25 | 15:17
High views
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister
2min
Lebanon death toll from Israeli strikes reaches 1,247; over 150,000 displaced: Minister

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, Coordinator of the National Disaster and Crisis Response Committee, announced that the death toll from Israeli strikes in Lebanon has reached 1,247, with 5,278 injured, most of them civilians, children, and women.

Yassin said 52,900 displaced people are being sheltered in 360 locations, most of which are schools and educational institutions.

During a press conference at the Grand Serail, Yassin said: "We estimate that the number of displaced people in shelters represents about 30% of the total population that has been displaced."

He added, "We now estimate that the number of displaced from Lebanese regions, particularly the south and the Bekaa, has exceeded 150,000."

He confirmed that response operations to meet the needs of the displaced continue in coordination with regional operations centers through governors, district commissioners, and municipal unions.

The High Relief Commission, he said, is also working to secure basic needs, noting significant challenges in providing mattresses and blankets due to market shortages and hoarding.

"We have started addressing this issue with the Ministry of Economy to stop the hoarding and rising prices," he said.
 

