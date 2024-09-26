Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

2024-09-26 | 03:55
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon
0min
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut and southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes broke the sound barrier over Beirut on Thursday and extended to southern Lebanon, causing loud sonic booms.

Lebanon News

Israel

Sound Barrier

Lebanon

Beirut

South

