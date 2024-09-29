News
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 07:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters
The body of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah has been recovered from the site of an Israeli air attack on Beirut's southern suburbs and is intact, a medical source and a security source told Reuters on Sunday.
While Hezbollah's statement on Saturday confirming Nasrallah's death did not say how exactly he was killed nor when his funeral would be, the two sources said his body had no direct wounds and that it appeared the cause of death was blunt trauma from the force of the explosion.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Body
Hezbollah
Leader
Hassan Nasrallah
Hezbollah confirms assassination of senior Commander Ali Karaki
Site of residential buildings destroyed in the strike on Hezbollah's Hassan Nasrallah (Video)
Previous
