Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan

Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 08:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese government releases detailed report on Israeli attacks and national response plan

The Lebanese government published a report Sunday outlining the current situation in the country, providing detailed figures on the frequency of Israeli assaults, as well as Lebanon's national preparedness and response plan. 

The report also highlights ongoing international coordination and support efforts.

Read the full report here.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanese

Government

Report

Israeli

Attacks

National

Response

Plan

LBCI Next
Israeli army: Strikes on Hezbollah central headquarters kill Nasrallah and 20 senior commanders
French foreign minister to travel to Lebanon on Sunday evening: Ministry
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:05

Following Hezbollah's Nasrallah death, Lebanon's PM Mikati urges national responsibility in response to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-21

Lebanon's Health Minister reports rising casualties from Israeli attacks and ongoing medical response

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-07-28

Lebanese PM Mikati reports: Ongoing international communications to safeguard Lebanon amid Israeli threats

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:35

33 killed, 195 wounded due to intense Israeli attacks on various Lebanese regions: Health Ministry

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:23

Rumors regarding Hezbollah Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Monday are false

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:51

Hezbollah launches rocket and drone attacks on Israeli targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

Lebanon says 24 killed in Israeli strike near Sidon city

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-19

France's Macron steps outside norms, contacts key Lebanese leaders: LBCI sources

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-28

Abu Ubaida mourns Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, lauds his role in defending Palestinian rights

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:11

Israeli strikes on Baalbek-Hemel, east Lebanon kill 21: Health ministry

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-28

Video shows aftermath of intense Israeli strikes in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-26

Explosion heard in Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israeli airstrike hits (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israel targets Ras Osta, Bechtelida in Byblos district; announces ground operation plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-25

Israeli strike targets Ras Osta in Byblos District, Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-24

Israeli airstrike targets Jiyeh-Saadiyat area (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-20

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian visits in Iran the injured people by pager explosions in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-12

Fire erupts at Bourj Hammoud landfill, black smoke covers areas near Beirut (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-26

LBCI Exclusive: Canada's Ambassador to Lebanon supports UNIFIL mandate renewal, aims to strengthen LAF capabilities

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-08-25

Hezbollah reveals footage of strikes in second phase of 'Day of Arbaeen' operation

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Yemen's hypersonic missile 'Palestine 2': Effectiveness of Israeli air defense systems

LBCI
Lebanon News
19:06

Iranian spy informed Israel of Nasrallah's arrival in Beirut's southern suburbs: Le Parisien

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:41

Operations at Beirut Airport running as usual, affirms MEA chairman

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:14

Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Body of Hezbollah leader has been recovered: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:00

Beirut Airport operations continue amid rumors of closure

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Israel's assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah: A turning point for the Middle East?

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:39

Israel Hayom: Israeli army announces targeting of Beirut's southern suburbs

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More