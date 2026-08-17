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Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: Charity
Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 10:25
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Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: Charity
An Italian rescue charity said on Monday it pulled 50 people to safety from a double-deck wooden boat in international waters off Libya, and recovered seven bodies.
"There was nothing that could be done for seven of them. Two of them are in critical condition due to suffocation," Emergency said in a statement.
AFP
Middle East News
migrants
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