Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: Charity

Middle East News
17-08-2026 | 10:25
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Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: Charity
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Seven migrants dead, 50 rescued off Libya: Charity

An Italian rescue charity said on Monday it pulled 50 people to safety from a double-deck wooden boat in international waters off Libya, and recovered seven bodies.

"There was nothing that could be done for seven of them. Two of them are in critical condition due to suffocation," Emergency said in a statement.

AFP

Middle East News

migrants

dead,

rescued

Libya:

Charity

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