Hezbollah: We targeted Safed and Rosh Pinna in northern Israel
Lebanon News
2024-09-29 | 10:07
Hezbollah: We targeted Safed and Rosh Pinna in northern Israel
Hezbollah announced that it launched a rocket barrage targeting the city of Safed as well as the nearby settlement of Rosh Pinna, located in northern Israel.
This comes after Israel launched a series of attacks on several villages and towns in Lebanon, with the most significant attack being the assassination of Hezbollah's Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Target
Safed
Rocket
Israel
Rosh Pinna
Settlement
