Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits

News Bulletin Reports
08-01-2026 | 13:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

The Banque du Liban (BDL) is seeking to recover hundreds of millions of dollars allegedly siphoned off through suspicious schemes, as well as billions of dollars borrowed by the state over decades, to secure liquidity to help repay depositors.

The move comes as BDL pursues legal action in the case involving the firm Forry, in which former BDL governor Riad Salameh, his brother Raja, and others are under investigation. A forensic review of accounts linked to the case has uncovered additional violations implicating multiple parties, according to officials familiar with the matter.

The central bank is also pressing ahead with lawsuits filed in Europe, particularly in France and Switzerland, where Salameh is also a defendant. The current governor is expected to travel personally to Paris to activate and follow up on these proceedings.

In parallel, the governor announced plans to release a comprehensive, documented report detailing all funds borrowed by the Lebanese state from BDL and how they were spent, covering several decades up to 2023. The amount involved, he said, far exceeds the previously cited figure of $16.5 billion, reaching roughly three times that sum.

The governor also pledged to address the recovery of funds linked to politicians and bankers, promising to disclose the scale of financial transfers made over the years.

Investigations point to a complex network of former BDL officials, bankers, financial sector employees, and companies suspected of unlawfully appropriating depositors' funds. 

The bank said it is determined to pursue those responsible, recover the money, and hold those involved accountable, stressing that the goal is to end what many Lebanese view as a culture of impunity.

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

News Bulletin Reports

Billions

Dollars

BDL

Legal

Deposits

Bank

Lebanon

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-04

Years into the crisis: Lebanon still without a clear path to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-19

PM Salam unveils draft law to recover deposits, restore financial order

LBCI
World News
2025-12-09

Putin does not want to restore the U.S.S.R. or attack NATO: Kremlin

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-13

23 Lebanese prisoners, 42 missing: How will Lebanon respond to the latest detainees’ list?

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Political friction: Lebanon navigates arms issue amid divisions—The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

Religion, music, and controversy: Padre Guilherme’s concert divides opinion in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-01-07

From Lebanon to Iran: Israel recalculates its next strike

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Pursuing the missing billions: BDL expands legal offensive to restore deposits

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:27

Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says

LBCI
World News
2025-10-22

EU agrees new Russia sanctions over Ukraine war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-02

Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-12-01

Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-11-27

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:09

Hali Rahbani, son of legendary singer Fairuz, dies at 68

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:27

Lebanon’s central bank moves to reclaim misused funds, governor says

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Lebanon's army says first phase of weapons consolidation plan achieved, warns Israeli violations hamper operations

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Lebanon to sign Block 8 seismic survey deal, consortium may decide on drilling after surveys

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:24

Iran’s FM heads political, economic delegation to Beirut

LBCI
Middle East News
05:41

Israel says Lebanon army's efforts to disarm Hezbollah 'far from sufficient'

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

Iranian FM Araghchi arrives in Beirut, says Iran ready for any scenario

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Disarmament dispute: Israel rejects Lebanon's assessment of Hezbollah disarmament south of Litani

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More