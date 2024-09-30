Mikati backs ceasefire and Resolution 1701 implementation, ready to deploy army South of Litani River

During his visit to Ain al-Tineh, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed Lebanon's commitment to the ceasefire proposal endorsed by the United States, several European and Arab nations, and the implementation of UN Resolution 1701.



He emphasized that Lebanon fully supports the contents of the ceasefire statement, calling it the official stance of the Lebanese government.



Mikati also revealed that Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri assured him that once a ceasefire is achieved, the Parliament will convene to elect a consensus president, steering away from a divisive figure.



Prime Minister Mikati also confirmed Lebanon's readiness to deploy its army south of the Litani River immediately following the cessation of hostilities.