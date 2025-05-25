Syria to help locate missing Americans: US envoy

Syria's new authorities have agreed to help the United States locate and return Americans who went missing in the war-torn country, a U.S. envoy said on Sunday."The new Syrian government has agreed to assist the USA in locating and returning USA citizens or their remains. The families of Austin Tice, Majd Kamalmaz, and Kayla Mueller must have closure," U.S. special envoy for Syria Tom Barrack wrote on X.AFP