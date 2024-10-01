Israeli army urges civilians not to drive to or enter south of Litani area until further notice

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, has issued an urgent warning to residents of southern Lebanon as intense fighting escalates in the region.



He claimed that “Hezbollah militants are exploiting the civilian environment and local population as human shields during attacks.”



“For your safety, we urge you not to move by vehicle from the northern area to the southern Litani River area,” he said.



He added that the warning remains in effect until further notice.