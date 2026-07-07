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France says Macron safe, continuing visit after Damascus blast
Middle East News
07-07-2026 | 04:22
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France says Macron safe, continuing visit after Damascus blast
French President Emmanuel Macron is safe, the Elysee palace said on Tuesday following blasts near the Damascus hotel where he spent the night, and will pursue his visit as normal.
Macron had left the hotel when the explosions took place, and is currently in the Syrian presidential palace for a meeting with his counterpart Ahmed al-Sharaa and their respective delegations, followed by a one-on-one meeting with Sharaa, according to the French presidency.
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