Swiss Air extends suspension of flights to Beirut, Tel Aviv

Swiss Air said Tuesday that it has extended its suspension of flights to Beirut and Tel Aviv amid escalating Israeli airstrikes and a ground incursion into Lebanon.



Following the example of its parent company, German airline group Lufthansa, Swiss Air will suspend flights to and from Beirut through Nov. 30 and to and from Tel Aviv through Oct. 31. The airline added that this measure "is intended to provide more predictability for both our passengers and our crews."



AFP