Hezbollah denies claims that the Israeli army entered Lebanese territory, says no direct clashes have occurred yet

Hezbollah Media Relations Office chief Mohammad Afif dismissed Israeli claims that their forces have entered Lebanese territory.



Speaking to Al Jazeera, Afif clarified that no direct ground clashes have occurred between Hezbollah fighters and Israeli forces so far.



"There has been no direct ground engagement between the Israeli army and our fighters yet," Afif said.



He emphasized that Hezbollah's fighters are fully prepared for any direct confrontation with Israeli troops that may attempt to enter Lebanese territory and "promised to inflict significant losses on the enemy."



Afif also hinted that recent strikes, including those on the Mossad headquarters and Unit 8200 base, are "only the beginning," signaling Hezbollah's readiness for further escalation.