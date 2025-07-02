Germany says Iran suspending IAEA cooperation is 'disastrous signal'

On Wednesday, Germany expressed that Iran's decision to suspend cooperation with U.N. nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), sends a "disastrous signal."

"For a diplomatic solution it is essential for Iran to work with the IAEA," as foreign ministry spokesman Martin Giese told reporters after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian formally enacted the suspension, which followed Israeli and U.S. strikes on its nuclear facilities.



AFP