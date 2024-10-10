Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon

Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah targets Israeli troops advancing between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib in South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced in a statement that it successfully targeted Israeli soldiers advancing towards the Kniseh area, situated between Meiss El Jabal and Mhaibib, with a barrage of rockets. 

In another statement, the group said that they targeted the Zevulun area north of Haifa with a large missile salvo.

However, the Israeli army reported monitoring the launching of 50 rockets from Lebanon towards Nahariyya and Acre.

The Israeli Home Front reported sirens sounding in Dalton in the central sector of the border with Lebanon.

