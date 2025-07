Minister of Education, Rima Karami, announced the postponement of the colloquium exams scheduled for Monday, July 7, 2025, to the following day, Tuesday, July 8, 2025.

The Ministry of Education also issued a revision to the schedule for both written and oral exams for certain specializations, as follows:

On Tuesday, July 8, 2025:

At 10:00 AM , the written exam (outside Lebanon) for Physiotherapy and Prosthetics and Orthotic Devices Preparation and Fitting will be held at the Faculty of Medical Sciences Building, Lebanese University – Hadath.



At 8:30 AM , the oral exam (inside Lebanon) for Physiotherapy will take place.

At 11:00 AM , the oral exam (outside Lebanon) for Physiotherapy and Prosthetics and Orthotic Devices Preparation and Fitting will be held.

At 11:00 AM , the written exam (outside Lebanon) for Midwifery will take place.

At 12:00 PM , the oral exam (inside and outside Lebanon) for Midwifery will be held.

These exams were previously scheduled for Monday, July 7, 2025, at the same times and locations.