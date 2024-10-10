FM Bou Habib meets UN Special Coordinator and discusses Paris conference on Lebanon with Magro

Upon his return to Beirut, Lebanon's Caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib met with French Ambassador Hervé Magro.



During the meeting, they discussed the latest developments in the ongoing Israeli aggression against Lebanon and ways to achieve a ceasefire in light of the efforts being made by France and other countries.



They also addressed the upcoming Paris conference on Lebanon, scheduled for October 24, 2024.



Bou Habib reaffirmed Lebanon's commitment to U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and the U.S.-French initiative aimed at securing a ceasefire and restoring calm on its southern border through diplomacy.



Bou Habib also met with the U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, to discuss Israel's serious and ongoing escalation, including its attempts at a ground invasion, which constitutes a blatant violation of Lebanon's sovereignty and territorial integrity.



Bou Habib reiterated his call to the United Nations and the Security Council to intensify their efforts and exert maximum pressure on Israel to halt its aggression, its violations of Lebanon's sovereignty, and its deliberate targeting of civilians, Lebanese army positions, and UNIFIL forces.



He also urged Israel to implement Resolution 1701 and withdraw from the Lebanese territories it continues to occupy.