Erdogan hails 'important step towards terror-free Turkey' as PKK destroys arms

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hailed a move by Kurdish PKK militants to begin destroying their weapons Friday as a key step on the path to a 'terror-free Turkey.'



"I hope the important step taken today on our path to a terror-free Turkey will bring blessing," state news agency Anadolu quoted him as saying. "May God grant us success in reaching our goals for the security of our nation... and the establishment of lasting peace in our region."



AFP