France demands 'explanations' after Israel accused of shooting at UN Lebanon peacekeepers

On Thursday, France announced that it is awaiting clarification from Israel regarding the targeting of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



The French Foreign Ministry emphasized that ensuring the safety of UNIFIL forces is a commitment that must be upheld.



In a statement, the ministry expressed "serious concern" over Israel's gunfire directed at UNIFIL, condemning any attacks on the safety of the peacekeeping force.



It also noted that none of the 700 French soldiers in UNIFIL were injured in the incident.



The ministry added, "We expect clarifications from the Israeli authorities. The protection of peacekeepers is an obligation that applies to all parties in any conflict."

Reuters