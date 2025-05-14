Kremlin again declines to say who will go to Ukraine talks

14-05-2025 | 05:40
Kremlin again declines to say who will go to Ukraine talks
Kremlin again declines to say who will go to Ukraine talks

On Wednesday, the Kremlin again declined to say who it would send to talks with Ukraine in Turkey this week after Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to come for a personal meeting.

Asked by AFP in a briefing who would travel from Moscow, the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to answer, stating: "The Russian delegation will be waiting for the Ukrainian delegation in Istanbul on May 15."

AFP

World News

Kremlin

Ukraine

Talks

War

Truce

