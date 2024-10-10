Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh

Lebanon News
2024-10-10 | 15:55
High views
Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh
Israeli airstrikes target villages in southern Lebanon, artillery shells hit Naqoura and Labbouneh

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Thursday that Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes targeting the villages of Chaqra and Beit Lif, while Israeli artillery shelled the Naqoura, Labbouneh, and Aalma El Chaeb areas with heavy shells.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Southern Lebanon

Attacks

