North Korea names new defense minister, KCNA says

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un overhauled his senior military ‌leadership, appointing Kim Song-gi as defense minister and restoring veteran strategist Pak Jong-chon as vice chairman of ⁠the Central Military Commission, state media outlet KCNA reported on Sunday.



Kim Song-gi, previously the director of the military’s political bureau, replaces No Kwang-chol, who was reassigned ‌to ⁠a senior role within the powerful Munitions Industry Department.



Reuters