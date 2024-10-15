Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

Lebanon News
2024-10-15 | 08:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Hezbollah&#39;s Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: Israel is committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance

In a live broadcast Tuesday, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a speech in light of ongoing Israeli aggression on many regions across Lebanon.

He said, "Israel and those who support it are waging war and committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance."

Qassem described Israel as an occupying entity that poses a real threat to the region and the world. He accused Israel of relying on its criminal tactics to instill fear and benefiting from unconditional support from the U.S. and the passage of time.

Speaking of Israel's occupation, he recalled that Al-Aqsa Flood war started 75 years after the occupation, which is a legitimate right. 

"Our support for the Palestinians is support for justice. We cannot separate Lebanon from Palestine."
 
He warned of the danger of a new Middle East shaped by Israeli and American designs, stressing that Hezbollah refuses to accept the project of separating Lebanon from Gaza. 

According to Qassem, the resistance is focused on rejecting occupation and liberating land, arguing that failing to confront Israel would allow it to achieve its objectives.
 
Furthermore, he mentioned that Israel has three main objectives: weakening Hezbollah's leadership and military capabilities, ending Hezbollah's existence, and reshaping Lebanon in a way that satisfies Israeli and American interests.

The Deputy Secretary-General confirmed that since September 17, starting with the pager explosions, Hezbollah has moved from supporting resistance to direct war and confrontation with Israel.
 
Qassem further declared, "I assure you we will hold the enemy's reins and put them back in their place. The Israeli army will not be able to make any progress in South Lebanon, and what the resistance has achieved on the battlefield in the past two weeks has exceeded our expectations."

He also announced a new strategy, stating, "Since last week, we have introduced a new equation: 'Hurting the Enemy,' as our rockets now reach Haifa and Tel Aviv."

Qassem added, "Since Israel has targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right to strike any point within its entity—whether in the center, north, or south. There are no longer any limits or red lines in this confrontation."
 
Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the group will concentrate its efforts on targeting the Israeli army. 

He stated, "The solution is a ceasefire. If Israel does not want that, we will continue the confrontation."

Qassem indicated that once a ceasefire is achieved through indirect negotiations, settlers will likely return to the north, and further steps will be planned accordingly.

He also emphasized Hezbollah's resilience: "Despite the severe blows we have endured, we have regained our strength on the battlefield. Our capabilities are intact, and the group has no vacant positions. Soon, we will select a new Secretary-General."
 
Qassem stressed that Lebanese national solidarity with the resistance is essential, and "Hezbollah will persist despite its haters."
 
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Deputy

Secretary-General

Sheikh

Naim Qassem

Israel

Massacres

Middle East

LBCI Next
Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Haifa
Israeli warplanes break sound barrier over Beirut, Mount Lebanon, and other areas
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Who is Sheikh Naim Qassem, Hezbollah's deputy leader who spoke on Monday?

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-30

Hezbollah's deputy leader Sheikh Naim Qassem mourns Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah; says no meeting of 20 commanders took place

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-08

Hezbollah's Naim Qassem reaffirms commitment to supporting Palestinian liberation and resistance against Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-04

Hezbollah official says Israel refuses ceasefire, links secretary-general selection to ongoing war climate

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:18

Amal Movement mourns two fighters in latest statement

LBCI
Middle East News
10:09

Israeli military enacts plan to dismantle Hezbollah's Unit 127 following Golani Brigade attack: Maariv claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

Israel's army initiates ground operations in Shebaa Farms on Lebanon border: Israeli Army Radio

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Mikati to AFP: Lebanon is ready to increase its military presence in South Lebanon if a ceasefire is reached

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-10

Israel army says top Islamic Jihad commander killed in West Bank

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli strike targets house on Aitou-Ehden road in Zgharta district (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-09-21

Maariv: Israeli army on high alert for possible Hezbollah attack

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:00

LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-14

LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-12

Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-11

Is Resolution 1701 dead? The US pushes for comprehensive implementation and LAF empowerment: Here is what Amos Hochstein told LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:25

Aitou building owner shares details with LBCI about families renting targeted residence

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:14

Israeli fighter jets drop thermal balloons over Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12

Israeli army calls on residents of southern Lebanon to stay away from the region

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Diplomatic negotiations for a ceasefire in Lebanon: What are UN Resolutions 1701, 1559, and 1680?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:31

Israeli army claims discovery of Hezbollah's elite Radwan unit's underground command headquarters in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:18

Netanyahu says will 'mercilessly strike' Hezbollah, after deadly attack

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:21

Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
16:58

Netanyahu informs US: Israel's willing to strike Iranian military targets rather than oil or nuclear facilities - Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More