In a live broadcast Tuesday, Hezbollah's Deputy Secretary-General, Sheikh Naim Qassem, delivered a speech in light of ongoing Israeli aggression on many regions across Lebanon.



He said, "Israel and those who support it are waging war and committing massacres, pushing Hezbollah to adopt a firm stance."



Qassem described Israel as an occupying entity that poses a real threat to the region and the world. He accused Israel of relying on its criminal tactics to instill fear and benefiting from unconditional support from the U.S. and the passage of time.



Speaking of Israel's occupation, he recalled that Al-Aqsa Flood war started 75 years after the occupation, which is a legitimate right.



"Our support for the Palestinians is support for justice. We cannot separate Lebanon from Palestine."

He warned of the danger of a new Middle East shaped by Israeli and American designs, stressing that Hezbollah refuses to accept the project of separating Lebanon from Gaza.



According to Qassem, the resistance is focused on rejecting occupation and liberating land, arguing that failing to confront Israel would allow it to achieve its objectives.

Furthermore, he mentioned that Israel has three main objectives: weakening Hezbollah's leadership and military capabilities, ending Hezbollah's existence, and reshaping Lebanon in a way that satisfies Israeli and American interests.



The Deputy Secretary-General confirmed that since September 17, starting with the pager explosions, Hezbollah has moved from supporting resistance to direct war and confrontation with Israel.

Qassem further declared, "I assure you we will hold the enemy's reins and put them back in their place. The Israeli army will not be able to make any progress in South Lebanon, and what the resistance has achieved on the battlefield in the past two weeks has exceeded our expectations."



He also announced a new strategy, stating, "Since last week, we have introduced a new equation: 'Hurting the Enemy,' as our rockets now reach Haifa and Tel Aviv."



Qassem added, "Since Israel has targeted all of Lebanon, we have the right to strike any point within its entity—whether in the center, north, or south. There are no longer any limits or red lines in this confrontation."

Sheikh Naim Qassem declared that the group will concentrate its efforts on targeting the Israeli army.



He stated, "The solution is a ceasefire. If Israel does not want that, we will continue the confrontation."



Qassem indicated that once a ceasefire is achieved through indirect negotiations, settlers will likely return to the north, and further steps will be planned accordingly.



He also emphasized Hezbollah's resilience: "Despite the severe blows we have endured, we have regained our strength on the battlefield. Our capabilities are intact, and the group has no vacant positions. Soon, we will select a new Secretary-General."