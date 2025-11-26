Despite security concerns, foreign visitors arrive for Pope Leo XIV’s Lebanon visit

The head of the Lebanese Federation For Tourism Industries, Pierre Achkar, revealed a notable influx of visitors from abroad who will accompany Pope Leo XIV’s visit to Lebanon.



He pointed out that this presence is not limited to media crews, but also includes visitors from Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt who have come to participate in this exceptional event.



Achkar explained that the security situation remains a factor influencing some people’s hesitation to come to Lebanon, especially in light of the significant security developments the country witnessed at the end of last week.



He added: “For those living outside Lebanon, the bombing of the southern suburbs means the bombing of Beirut.”