UNIFIL reports Israeli tank fire targeting peacekeepers in Kfarkela, urges Israel to respect safety of U.N. personnel

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said in a statement that peacekeepers at a position near Kfarkela "observed an Israeli army Merkava tank firing at their watchtower," on Wednesday morning.



"Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged," it noted.



"Yet again, we see direct and apparently deliberate fire on a UNIFIL position. We remind the Israeli army and all actors of their obligations to ensure the safety and security of U.N. personnel and property and to respect the inviolability of U.N. premises at all times," it stressed.