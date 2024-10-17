Lebanese security source tells Reuters: Threats received by buildings in Beirut are false

2024-10-17 | 09:32
0min
Lebanese security source tells Reuters: Threats received by buildings in Beirut are false

A Lebanese security source and a diplomatic source told Reuters that the threats received by the buildings housing Al Jazeera and the Norwegian embassy in downtown Beirut on Thursday were false.

Reuters

