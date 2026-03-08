Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

08-03-2026 | 13:18
Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks
0min
Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

Lebanon's social affairs minister said on Sunday that more than half a million people had been registered as displaced since the outbreak of the new war between Israel and Hezbollah.

In a press briefing, Haneen Sayed said that the total number of people who registered their names on a website affiliated with the ministry reached 517,000, including 117,228 people in government shelters.

AFP

