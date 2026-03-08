After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

Reports circulating on some social media platforms claim that non-Lebanese nationals have obtained Lebanese passports through illegal means or forged documents, accompanied by accusations targeting the directorate and some of its former officials.



The General Directorate of General Security said it would like to clarify the following:



First: The General Directorate of General Security, as the sole official authority responsible for issuing Lebanese travel documents, confirms that passport issuance procedures are subject to strict international security and technical standards. It stressed that breaching its system or falsifying its data is extremely difficult.



Second: The circulation of reports lacking legal documentation and verified facts, and the reliance on unverified information, aims to undermine the credibility of the Lebanese state and the reputation of its official documents in international forums, which ultimately harms Lebanese citizens first and foremost.



Third: The directorate called on citizens, activists and media outlets to exercise accuracy and national responsibility, avoid being drawn into rumors, and obtain information exclusively from official sources.