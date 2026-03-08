Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

Lebanon News
08-03-2026 | 14:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

The Israeli army announced that it had killed five senior commanders from the Lebanon Corps of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a precise strike in Beirut.

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that “overnight, the navy carried out a strike based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate against five commanders from the Lebanon Corps and the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.”

He added: “It can now be revealed that three central commanders of the Quds Force were killed in the strike:

* Majid Hosseini – responsible for transferring funds to the Iranian regime’s proxies in Lebanon to finance the activities of Hezbollah, the Lebanon Corps, the Palestine Corps and Hamas, as well as other militant groups operating from Lebanon. He was also responsible for financing and producing weapons to support Hezbollah’s military activities.
* Ali Reza Bi Azar – served as head of the intelligence branch of the Lebanon Corps within the Quds Force. He was considered a key source of expertise in intelligence research and, during his tenure, worked to collect intelligence for Hezbollah.
* Ahmad Rasouli – served as the intelligence chief of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force and was responsible for gathering intelligence for Palestinian groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.
* In addition, Hossein Ahmadlou, an intelligence operative tasked with collecting information on Israel for militant purposes, and Abu Mohammed Ali, Hezbollah’s representative in the Palestine Corps responsible for ongoing coordination between the organization and the Palestine Corps, were also killed.”

Lebanon News

Middle East News

army:

senior

commanders

IRGC’s

Lebanon

Corps

killed

precise

Beirut

strike

LBCI Next
After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies
Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2026-03-01

Israel army says Saturday strike in Iran killed 40 commanders, including Khamenei

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-03

Israeli army says targeted Hezbollah commanders in Beirut's suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Israeli army claims targeting senior militant in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-09

Israeli army says it arrested senior Islamic Group member in overnight south Lebanon raid

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:18

Lebanon registers more than half a million displaced by Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-21

Israel army says struck four Syria-Lebanon border crossings used by Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2026-02-23

Expatriate voting row adds to doubts over Lebanon’s parliamentary elections: The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Iranian embassy: reports claiming the ambassador was targeted are completely false

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-06

Israeli airstrike targets Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Intense consecutive airstrikes hit Beirut’s southern suburbs: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-05

Israeli army launches evening airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs after evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-03-02

Smoke rises over Beirut’s southern suburbs as Israel targets area: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-16

German President Steinmeier meets Lebanon's President Aoun at Baabda Palace—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-14

Future Movement supporters mark Rafic Hariri anniversary, call for Saad Hariri's return to politics

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-01

Israel strikes vehicle in Doueir-Wadi Aaba in South Lebanon—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-01-29

Berri halts live broadcast amid parliament salary dispute

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:12

Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

After claims that non-Lebanese nationals obtained Lebanese passports illegally or through forgery, General Security clarifies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:57

Lebanon says Israeli strike on Beirut hotel kills four

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:45

Lebanon’s Justice Minister: Armed men reportedly linked to Hezbollah harass journalists near Al-Kafaat

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:34

Four Iranians killed in airstrike on Ramada Hotel in Beirut’s Raouche: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:28

Military court postpones ruling for three Hezbollah members accused of carrying weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:31

At least 19 killed after strike destroys three-story building in Sir el-Gharbiyeh: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:52

117 Iranians flown out of Beirut on Russian aircraft: LBCI sources

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More