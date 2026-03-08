Israeli army: Five senior commanders from the IRGC’s Lebanon Corps killed in precise Beirut strike

The Israeli army announced that it had killed five senior commanders from the Lebanon Corps of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in a precise strike in Beirut.



Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that “overnight, the navy carried out a strike based on precise intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate against five commanders from the Lebanon Corps and the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps while they were meeting at a hotel in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.”



He added: “It can now be revealed that three central commanders of the Quds Force were killed in the strike:



* Majid Hosseini – responsible for transferring funds to the Iranian regime’s proxies in Lebanon to finance the activities of Hezbollah, the Lebanon Corps, the Palestine Corps and Hamas, as well as other militant groups operating from Lebanon. He was also responsible for financing and producing weapons to support Hezbollah’s military activities.

* Ali Reza Bi Azar – served as head of the intelligence branch of the Lebanon Corps within the Quds Force. He was considered a key source of expertise in intelligence research and, during his tenure, worked to collect intelligence for Hezbollah.

* Ahmad Rasouli – served as the intelligence chief of the Palestine Corps of the Quds Force and was responsible for gathering intelligence for Palestinian groups in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip.

* In addition, Hossein Ahmadlou, an intelligence operative tasked with collecting information on Israel for militant purposes, and Abu Mohammed Ali, Hezbollah’s representative in the Palestine Corps responsible for ongoing coordination between the organization and the Palestine Corps, were also killed.”



