Latest Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon's death toll to over 2,400

2024-10-17 | 13:41
Latest Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon&#39;s death toll to over 2,400
0min
Latest Israeli airstrikes push Lebanon's death toll to over 2,400

Lebanon's Emergency Committee Coordinator and caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin released the 21st emergency report detailing the latest Israeli airstrikes and the ongoing humanitarian crisis in the country. 

The report revealed that in the past 24 hours, 96 airstrikes were recorded, bringing the total number of Israeli attacks since the start of the war to 10,246.

The Public Health Ministry reported that the latest death toll includes 45 people killed and 179 injuries in the past 24 hours. This brings the total toll to 2,412 killed and 11,285 injured since the escalation began.

Until now, 1,096 centers have been opened to shelter displaced individuals, with 900 of these facilities reaching total capacity. 

The National Operations Center has registered 190,882 displaced individuals (44,121 families) in official shelters.

Additionally, the report indicated that between September 23 and October 17, 2024, Lebanon's General Security registered 333,893 Syrian nationals and 132,074 Lebanese crossing to Syria.
 

