Kremlin dismisses US media 'scare stories' on CIA chief's Moscow visit

World News
27-08-2026 | 05:44
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Kremlin dismisses US media &#39;scare stories&#39; on CIA chief&#39;s Moscow visit
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Kremlin dismisses US media 'scare stories' on CIA chief's Moscow visit

The Kremlin on Thursday dismissed media speculation on the rare visit of the CIA director to Moscow earlier this week, after reports said U.S. intelligence chief John Ratcliffe warned Russia against attacking NATO.

"A lot of such scare stories are being published right now. Of course, they have nothing to do with reality," said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that Russia "is facing a very aggressive policy towards itself from European countries."

AFP

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