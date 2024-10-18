Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived Friday in Lebanon, her office said, the first head of state or government to visit since an escalation between Israel and Hezbollah last month.



The leader of Italy -- whose peacekeepers play a significant part in the UN force in southern Lebanon that has come under fire from Israel -- arrived at Beirut international airport where she was welcomed by Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, with whom she will have talks before issuing a joint press statement.





AFP