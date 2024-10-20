Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon villages kill seven

Lebanon News
2024-10-20 | 04:09
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon villages kill seven
Israeli airstrikes on South Lebanon villages kill seven

The National News Agency reported on Sunday that three people were killed in an Israeli strike on a house in the town of Srifa in the Tyre District, and two others lost their lives in an attack on Kfar Dounine in Bint Jbeil district of Nabatieh.

In a separate incident, an Israeli airstrike on a residence in Borj Rahhal in the Tyre District killed two more people.

