Trump says Iran talks were 'very good'

Middle East News
01-07-2026 | 08:50
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Trump says Iran talks were &#39;very good&#39;
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Trump says Iran talks were 'very good'

President Donald Trump hailed the progress on Wednesday of indirect talks between Iran and the United States, saying there had been "very good meetings" in Doha.

"As far as things are going, the denuclearization of Iran is moving along well. They've had very good meetings, and we'll see," Trump told reporters as he prepared to board his new Qatar-gifted Air Force One plane for a trip to North Dakota.

"We hit them very hard... but we're getting along very well," he said of the talks, which are aimed at quelling tensions following exchanges of fire between the two sides.

AFP

Middle East News

Donald Trump

United States

Iran

Talks

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