Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding 'war crime'

Middle East News
02-09-2026 | 07:30
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Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding &#39;war crime&#39;
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Iran foreign ministry says US strike on wedding 'war crime'

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman on Wednesday labelled a deadly attack on a wedding ceremony in the south of the country a "war crime."

"The truth of this unlawful war of choice -- and the true face of the war crime -- is in Sirik, where a wedding ceremony was brutally bombed as part of America's desperate struggle to conceal its failure," foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei posted on X.



AFP
 

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