President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges

Lebanon News
02-09-2026 | 06:13
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
President Aoun praises Berri&#39;s call for national unity to address Lebanon&#39;s challenges
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s remarks, stressing that Lebanon can confront the challenges it faces only through national unity and domestic solidarity.

Aoun said the main objectives of the negotiations had been clearly defined: protecting Lebanon from the consequences of war, safeguarding its sovereignty and stability, and defending its national interests.

He said he remained open to any option or course of action that could help achieve those goals, emphasizing that protecting Lebanon and its people was the priority.

“Confronting the challenges Lebanon is going through can only be done through our national unity and internal solidarity,” Aoun said.

He added that Berri’s remarks reaffirmed what he described as the fundamental principles underpinning civil peace, including adherence to the Lebanese army and the Taif Agreement, and treating them as red lines.

Aoun said the message was directed at Lebanon’s domestic audience before being directed abroad.

Lebanon News

President

Joseph Aoun

Nabih Berri

Unity

Lebanon

Challenges

Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-14

Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-03

Ghalibaf: Martyred commander always emphasized Speaker Berri's standing among Lebanon's Shiites

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-23

Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-23

France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-02-04

MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-04-08

Hezbollah pauses attacks under US-Iran ceasefire: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
2026-01-06

Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran

LBCI
World News
2026-01-29

Trump says 'looks like' Hamas will disarm

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-08-06

Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-24

Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-07-20

Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-26

Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-20

Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-19

Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2026-06-16

Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:41

EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:28

Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:49

Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military

LBCI
Middle East News
12:53

Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV

LBCI
World News
12:29

NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow

LBCI
World News
10:09

Nepal says flood death toll rises to 1,050, with total killed now 1,066

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More