News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
29
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
29
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanon News
02-09-2026 | 06:13
High views
Share
Share
0
min
President Aoun praises Berri's call for national unity to address Lebanon's challenges
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s remarks, stressing that Lebanon can confront the challenges it faces only through national unity and domestic solidarity.
Aoun said the main objectives of the negotiations had been clearly defined: protecting Lebanon from the consequences of war, safeguarding its sovereignty and stability, and defending its national interests.
He said he remained open to any option or course of action that could help achieve those goals, emphasizing that protecting Lebanon and its people was the priority.
“Confronting the challenges Lebanon is going through can only be done through our national unity and internal solidarity,” Aoun said.
He added that Berri’s remarks reaffirmed what he described as the fundamental principles underpinning civil peace, including adherence to the Lebanese army and the Taif Agreement, and treating them as red lines.
Aoun said the message was directed at Lebanon’s domestic audience before being directed abroad.
Lebanon News
President
Joseph Aoun
Nabih Berri
Unity
Lebanon
Challenges
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-14
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
Lebanon News
2026-07-14
Lebanon's President Aoun arrives in Qatar to offer condolences over death of former Emir
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-03
Ghalibaf: Martyred commander always emphasized Speaker Berri's standing among Lebanon's Shiites
Lebanon News
2026-07-03
Ghalibaf: Martyred commander always emphasized Speaker Berri's standing among Lebanon's Shiites
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-23
Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
Lebanon News
2026-07-23
Hezbollah says Lebanon president's US visit 'submission' to foreign power
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire
Lebanon News
2026-06-23
France's Macron, Lebanon's Aoun discuss post-UNIFIL arrangements and ceasefire
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue
0
Lebanon News
11:41
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:41
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:56
New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:56
New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-02-04
MP Mohammad Raad: Committed to unity, cooperation, and restoring Lebanon’s sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Hezbollah pauses attacks under US-Iran ceasefire: Reuters
Lebanon News
2026-04-08
Hezbollah pauses attacks under US-Iran ceasefire: Reuters
0
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
Middle East News
2026-01-06
Human rights groups: At least 25 killed in protests in Iran
0
World News
2026-01-29
Trump says 'looks like' Hamas will disarm
World News
2026-01-29
Trump says 'looks like' Hamas will disarm
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Military option gains ground: Israel revives Ali al-Taher hills tunnel issue
2
Lebanon News
11:41
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:41
EU says more than 10 countries ready to support new mission to Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02:28
Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
09:56
New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:56
New French ambassador to Lebanon vows continued support for Lebanese sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
07:49
Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military
Lebanon News
07:49
Lebanese Army chief meets Jordan’s King Abdullah, discusses support for military
6
Middle East News
12:53
Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV
Middle East News
12:53
Several explosions heard in Iran's south along Hormuz Strait: State TV
7
World News
12:29
NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow
World News
12:29
NATO will defend against 'any threat', Rutte says as Berlin blames airport 'attack' on Moscow
8
World News
10:09
Nepal says flood death toll rises to 1,050, with total killed now 1,066
World News
10:09
Nepal says flood death toll rises to 1,050, with total killed now 1,066
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More