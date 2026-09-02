Lebanese President Joseph Aoun praised Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s remarks, stressing that Lebanon can confront the challenges it faces only through national unity and domestic solidarity.



Aoun said the main objectives of the negotiations had been clearly defined: protecting Lebanon from the consequences of war, safeguarding its sovereignty and stability, and defending its national interests.



He said he remained open to any option or course of action that could help achieve those goals, emphasizing that protecting Lebanon and its people was the priority.



“Confronting the challenges Lebanon is going through can only be done through our national unity and internal solidarity,” Aoun said.



He added that Berri’s remarks reaffirmed what he described as the fundamental principles underpinning civil peace, including adherence to the Lebanese army and the Taif Agreement, and treating them as red lines.



Aoun said the message was directed at Lebanon’s domestic audience before being directed abroad.