Iran's top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf on Wednesday called the United States "Satan" after an attack on a wedding ceremony in the country's south.



"Minab school: children massacred. Lamerd sports hall: kids slaughtered. Kouhestak wedding: children killed with families. If a power acts like Satan, picks targets like Satan, and kills like Satan, it's Satan. Shields a junior Satan that does the same? It's THE Great Satan," said Ghalibaf in a post on X.





AFP