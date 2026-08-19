Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border

Middle East News
19-08-2026 | 12:12
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Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border
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Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border

Israel's army chief said Wednesday during a visit to an Israeli-occupied security zone in southern Syria that the military would not allow threats to "establish themselves" on the border.

"We are monitoring the changes on the Syrian front; we will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves on our borders, and we will know how to use our operational capabilities precisely where and when needed," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir told troops.

On Tuesday, Israel bombed a base in northwestern Syria, accusing Damascus of violating an agreement by accepting Turkish troops on it, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and Turkey.

AFP

Middle East News

Israel

Syria

Eyal Zamir

Turkey

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