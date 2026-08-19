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Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border
Middle East News
19-08-2026 | 12:12
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Israel army chief vows in Syria not to allow threats along border
Israel's army chief said Wednesday during a visit to an Israeli-occupied security zone in southern Syria that the military would not allow threats to "establish themselves" on the border.
"We are monitoring the changes on the Syrian front; we will not allow hostile forces to establish themselves on our borders, and we will know how to use our operational capabilities precisely where and when needed," Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir told troops.
On Tuesday, Israel bombed a base in northwestern Syria, accusing Damascus of violating an agreement by accepting Turkish troops on it, drawing condemnation from the U.S. and Turkey.
AFP
Middle East News
Israel
Syria
Eyal Zamir
Turkey
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