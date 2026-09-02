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Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
02-09-2026 | 02:28
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Israeli army says Hezbollah launched two explosive drones toward forces in South Lebanon
The Israeli army said Wednesday that Hezbollah launched two explosive-laden drones toward Israeli forces in the Ali al-Taher hills area of South Lebanon during the overnight hours.
According to the army’s spokesperson, Israeli forces intercepted one of the drones after it came under fire from Israeli troops. No injuries were reported among Israeli forces.
The spokesperson said the Israeli army responded by striking Hezbollah infrastructure in the Nabatieh area of South Lebanon.
The army alleged that Hezbollah had used the targeted infrastructure to plan and direct attacks against Israeli troops operating in what Israel calls its security zone, as well as against Israeli civilians. It described the strikes as an effort to remove an “immediate threat.”
The spokesperson said Israeli forces would continue operating in the Ali al-Taher hills and would prevent Hezbollah members in the area from carrying out attacks against Israeli troops.
The Israeli army also said it would continue to respond forcefully to what it described as repeated attempts by Hezbollah to target its forces.
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