Ten Jordanians among dead in Egypt bus crash: State TV

Ten Jordanians were among 16 people killed in a bus crash in Egypt's Sinai peninsula, Jordanian state television said on Wednesday.



"Ten Jordanians died after a passenger bus overturned on the Dahab-Nuweiba road in Egypt's South Sinai governorate," Jordan's official Al-Mamlaka channel said, adding that the bus was carrying 43 people in total, 22 of them Jordanians.





AFP