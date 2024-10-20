Lebanese state media on Sunday accused Israel of planting explosives and detonating buildings on a wide scale in three border villages as all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah neared its one-month mark.



"The Israeli occupation army is carrying out a large-scale bombing operation in buildings in the towns" of Odaisseh, Markaba, and Rab El Thalathine, the National News Agency reported after Israel's Defense Minister claimed his country was "destroying" Hezbollah in south Lebanon.



AFP