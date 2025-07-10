UNIFIL spokesperson says peacekeepers can operate independently under Resolution 1701

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said in a statement that several individuals in civilian clothing confronted peacekeepers near the Wadi Jilou area on Thursday morning during a planned patrol.



Tenenti noted that the activity had been coordinated in advance with the Lebanese Armed Forces as part of support for Lebanon’s implementation of Resolution 1701.



He added that while the situation was initially calm, it quickly escalated when civilians began throwing stones at the peacekeepers, prompting the use of smoke canisters to disperse the crowd and ensure the safety of U.N. personnel.



Lebanese army units later arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.



Tenenti reaffirmed that, as stated by both the Lebanese government and army, U.N. peacekeepers are permitted to move independently in southern Lebanon to carry out their duties under Resolution 1701 and do not require a Lebanese escort.



He stressed that any attack on U.N. peacekeepers constitutes a serious violation of international law and Resolution 1701 and urged Lebanese authorities to hold those responsible accountable.



He added that UNIFIL will continue to monitor and report all violations of the resolution impartially, in line with its Security Council mandate and at the request of the Lebanese government.