Israeli army claims strikes on Hezbollah’s financial strongholds in Lebanon to disrupt operations

The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said Israeli Air Force jets targeted multiple Hezbollah sites in Lebanon overnight, including locations in Beirut's southern suburbs and other areas.



"The strikes, guided by the Military Intelligence Directorate, were aimed at sites where Hezbollah was storing funds used by its military wing for terrorist activities against Israel," he claimed.



According to Adraee, the targeted funds were stored in facilities associated with the Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association, which finances Hezbollah's operations. The funds were reportedly used to purchase weapons and pay salaries to Hezbollah fighters.



"Hezbollah has stored hundreds of millions of dollars in the branches of this association, directly funding terrorist activities," Adraee added.



He also claimed, "The airstrikes are part of Israel’s ongoing efforts to disrupt Hezbollah's operations and prevent the group from rebuilding its military capabilities. The strikes were intended to hinder Hezbollah’s ability to restore its military strength."

#عاجل جيش الدفاع أغار على مقرات ومواقع قام حزب الله بتخزين أموال تابعة لذراعه العسكرية والتي كان يستخدمها لأنشطة إرهابية



🔸أغارت طائرات سلاح الجو خلال ساعات الليلة الماضية في بيروت وعمق لبنان وجنوبه وبتوجيه استخباري من هيئة الاستخبارات العسكرية على عشرات المقرات والمواقع التي تم… — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) October 21, 2024