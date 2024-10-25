US envoy Hochstein calls for effective LAF deployment in south Lebanon, says conflict resolution possible under Resolution 1701

Al Jazeera reported, citing U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein, that Israel and Hezbollah are trading accusations over their failure to adhere to U.N. Resolution 1701. However, the reality is that neither party has fulfilled its obligations, he said.



Hochstein emphasized the need for the Lebanese Armed Forces (LAF) to be permitted to deploy effectively in southern Lebanon and carry out their responsibilities.



The U.S. envoy also emphasized that the conflict between Israel and Lebanon could be resolved under the framework of Resolution 1701.