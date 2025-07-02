Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs

Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-07-2025 | 12:01
High views
Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs
2min
Israel says it is serious about reaching a ceasefire, cites positive signs

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar said on Wednesday that his country was serious about reaching a deal with Hamas to end the war in Gaza and return the hostages held there to Israel.

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israel had accepted the conditions needed to finalize a 60-day ceasefire with Hamas after what he called a "long and productive" meeting of his representatives with Israeli officials.

At a press conference in the Estonian capital Tallinn, Saar said: "We are serious in our will to reach a hostage deal and a ceasefire. We said yes to (U.S.) special envoy (Steve) Witkoff’s proposals."

"There are some positive signs. I don’t want to say more than that right now. But our goal is to begin proximity talks as soon as possible," said Saar, who spoke after holding talks with Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna.

"But it must be clear: Hamas is not only responsible for initiating this war on October 7 (2023). It is also responsible for its continuation. Pressure must be applied on Hamas. The international community must now back the American initiatives. It must shatter any illusions that Hamas may have," he said.

In a statement on Wednesday, Hamas said it was studying new ceasefire offers it received from mediators Egypt and Qatar but stressed it aimed to reach an agreement that would ensure an end to the war and an Israeli pullout from Gaza.

Reuters
 
